City releases Reverse Canada Day Parade routes for Saturday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John has released the map for the reverse parade happening this Saturday, June 27th.

Since the option of a traditional Canada Day parade can’t happen due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, the City has decided to do a reverse parade, and bring the celebration to you.

The Eagle Vision truck will be driving through neighborhoods to see how you are celebrating the nation’s birthday. You can decorate your house, your vehicle, wear any red and white outfits, have a driveway celebration, and show off your Canadian Spirit. A highlight reel will be made of the most patriotic residents, and you’ll be able to see yourself on the Virtual Canada Day on July 1.

Here are five tips for a successful Reverse Parade celebration:

Make sure to check the map to find out when the Eagle Vision truck will be in your area. An hour to an hour and a half has been given for each designated area.

Wear your best Canada day outfit, set up your lawn chairs, and wave hi to the Eagle Vision Truck.

Make sure to be sun smart, remember to stay hydrated, and stay informed, updates will be posted to the City of Fort St. John Recreation page.

Keep a close eye on children and make sure they stay on your driveway and sidewalk.

Make sure to practice social distancing and have fun!

You can click here to find out when the Eagle Vision Truck will be in your area.