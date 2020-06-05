News

City seeking input for Community Housing Needs Report

By Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – As part of a Provincial initiative, the City of Fort St. John is developing a Community Housing Needs Report.

According to City Staff, this report will allow the City to better understand the current and future housing needs within the community.

Staff say the project is broken into two parts, a Housing Needs Assessment Report that looks to understand the current housing situation, which will inform the second section, an Affordable Housing Strategy.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

In order to get a true understanding and awareness of the housing needs within Fort St. John, the City is looking for input from residents and stakeholders.

From there, all the input collected will then inform the development of an Affordable Housing Strategy.

In order to get involved with the report, you can visit letstalk.fortstjohn.ca.

