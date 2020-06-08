City to apply for grant to help businesses buy PPE

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John will be applying for a grant from NDIT to help local non-profits and businesses buy PPE.

Northern Development Initiative Trust offers a Downtown Facade Improvement Program each year. This year the program is being modified to support businesses and non-profits that need to buy PPE due to COVID-19.

The small grants of up to $500 per entity can be used to purchase plexiglass, signage, floor stickers, and other items to keep staff and customers safe.

If the grant is approved, the City hopes to have an online application form running as soon as possible.

NDIT will provide $20,000 with the City providing another $20,000.