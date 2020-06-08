News

City to apply for grant to help businesses buy PPE

Adam Reaburn
By Adam Reaburn
coronavirus:-indigenous-health-authorities-tell-hoc-committee-more-ppe-needed

Must Read

NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

City to apply for grant to help businesses buy PPE

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The City of Fort St. John will be applying for a grant...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

29 new COVID-19 cases confirmed across BC, Northern Health Region has zero active cases

VICTORIA, B.C. - 29 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed across the province, bringing British Columbia’s total to 2,659,...
Read more
NewsCanadian Press - 0

Oil and gas spending estimates adjusted lower as uncertainties persist

CALGARY — New forecasts show dramatically lower expectations for 2020 capital spending in the oil and gas sector both...
Read more
Adam Reaburn
Adam Reaburnhttps://energeticcity.ca/
Adam moved to Fort St. John in 2004 and he now owns both Moose FM and Energeticcity.ca

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John will be applying for a grant from NDIT to help local non-profits and businesses buy PPE.

Northern Development Initiative Trust offers a Downtown Facade Improvement Program each year. This year the program is being modified to support businesses and non-profits that need to buy PPE due to COVID-19.

The small grants of up to $500 per entity can be used to purchase plexiglass, signage, floor stickers, and other items to keep staff and customers safe.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

If the grant is approved, the City hopes to have an online application form running as soon as possible.

NDIT will provide $20,000 with the City providing another $20,000.

Previous articleCoronavirus: Low-income families least likely to be working from home, StatsCan says

More Articles Like This

29 new COVID-19 cases confirmed across BC, Northern Health Region has zero active cases

Health Scott Brooks - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - 29 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed across the province, bringing British Columbia’s total to 2,659, as released by Health Officials...
Read more

Oil and gas spending estimates adjusted lower as uncertainties persist

News Canadian Press - 0
CALGARY — New forecasts show dramatically lower expectations for 2020 capital spending in the oil and gas sector both nationally and in Alberta, the...
Read more

Concerned Citizens for Caribou Recovery start petition to halt moose cull

News Scott Brooks - 0
DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - Concerned Citizens for Caribou Recovery have started a petition calling on the Government to halt the moose cull, following the...
Read more

Top doctor expresses concern over Canadians’ mental health amid coronavirus

News Global News - 0
Canada’s top health officer on Sunday expressed concern over higher consumption of alcohol and junk food during the coronavirus epidemic, suggesting this could be...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv