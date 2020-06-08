News

City to improve community trail system this summer

Adam Reaburn
By Adam Reaburn
Fish Creek Community Forest — Simon Ratcliffe/City of Fort St. John photo

Adam Reaburn
Adam Reaburnhttps://energeticcity.ca/
Adam moved to Fort St. John in 2004 and he now owns both Moose FM and Energeticcity.ca

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City has awarded a tender to improve and add to the current community trail system.

The City will spend $475,848.88, not including engineering costs, from the 2020 Capital budget on improvements to the current community trail system.The funding will cover the following projects:

  • Alaska Highway Trail connection from 104th Street to 108th Street along the highway frontage
  • Overlay and maintenance of furnishings on the Hospital trails
  • Overlay and maintenance on Toboggan Hill
  • Addition of a North Loop on Toboggan Hill and Fish Creek Wilderness Trail improvements

Knelsen Sand and Gravel from Grande Prairie was awarded the tender since they had the lowest qualifying bid.

The City has budgeted up to $750,000 for the project.

The City’s Capital budget is funded through grants, and the Peace River Agreement with the Province of B.C. Property taxes do not support the Capital budget.

