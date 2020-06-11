Health

Class action to be launched against Ontario alleging negligence in long-term care oversight

By Global News
Global News

A Toronto-based law firm says it has notified the province of Ontario that it’s launching a class-action lawsuit on behalf of long-term care residents that will allege the province was negligent in its overseeing of nursing homes.

The lawsuit will allege that the province’s failures in overseeing nursing homes have resulted in “widespread and avoidable illness, suffering and loss of life” during the novel coronavirus pandemic, the firm said on its website.

The claim will also allege the province breached the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

“For too long, the elderly and invalid have been ignored in this province,” Kirk Baert, a partner at Koskie Minsky LLP, said in a statement on the firm’s website.

“Now that it is faced with a health crisis, Ontario’s failures are on full display. It is the most vulnerable members of society, and their families, who are facing the consequences.”

None of the allegations have been proven in court.

Global News reached out to Koskie Minsky LLP for more information but was told the firm wasn’t in a position to comment further at this time.

