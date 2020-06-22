News

Co-op, Unifor ratify new seven-year contract after six-month labour dispute

Canadian Press
By Canadian Press
co-op,-unifor-ratify-new-seven-year-contract-after-six-month-labour-dispute

Must Read

NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Standing water caused delays in maintaining the Woodlawn Cemetery

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The City of Fort St. John says heavy rain caused a delay...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Man charged for arson at Dawson Creek Walmart

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - Dawson Creek RCMP have charged a man following a case of arson. According to RCMP, officers,...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

PRRD provides residents with Monday afternoon update on Old Fort Landslide

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Peace River Regional District provided an update to residents, on Monday afternoon, regarding...
Read more
Canadian Press
Canadian Press

REGINA — Hundreds of workers at Regina’s Co-op oil refinery complex will be returning to work after ratification of a tentative contract.

The agreement brings an ends to a six-month labour dispute that began after refinery owner Federated Co-operatives Ltd. locked out more than 700 workers last December following a strike vote.

The company says the new contract is a seven-year deal and that employees will return to work in the coming weeks.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Unifor Local 594 had encouraged members to vote in favour of the deal, which the union says maintained the defined pension plan.

It says the new collective agreement also includes wage improvements that meet the standards agreed to by Unifor’s energy sector unions.

For weeks, union members and the Saskatchewan NDP had called on Premier Scott Moe to intervene and end the dispute by legislating binding arbitration.

The company says the labour disruption was difficult for everyone and the deal reflects the fiscal realities for refineries.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 22, 2020.

The Canadian Press

Previous articleProvince sees 32 new COVID-19 cases, Phase 3 of BC Restart Plan to be announced this week
Next articleCity Recreation facilities to remain closed until the Fall

More Articles Like This

Standing water caused delays in maintaining the Woodlawn Cemetery

News Adam Reaburn - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The City of Fort St. John says heavy rain caused a delay in mowing the grass at...
Read more

Man charged for arson at Dawson Creek Walmart

News Scott Brooks - 0
DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - Dawson Creek RCMP have charged a man following a case of arson. According to RCMP, officers, along with the Dawson Creek...
Read more

PRRD provides residents with Monday afternoon update on Old Fort Landslide

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Peace River Regional District provided an update to residents, on Monday afternoon, regarding the Old Fort Landslide. According to...
Read more

168 wildfires seen across BC so far for the 2020 season

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The B.C. Wildfire Service has released its seasonal summary and outlook for wildfire activity in British Columbia. According to the...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv