Health

Coachella, Stagecoach festivals cancelled for 2020 over fears of COVID-19 resurgence

Avatar
By Global News
coachella,-stagecoach-festivals-cancelled-for-2020-over-fears-of-covid-19-resurgence

Must Read

HealthScott Brooks - 0

School District 60 sees modest returns to in-class learning following COVID-19 suspension

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - It has now been over a week since B.C. students have returned to part-time...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

12 new COVID-19 related cases confirmed across BC as of Wednesday

VICTORIA, B.C. – 12 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed across the province, bringing British Columbia’s total to 2,680,...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Province extends COVID-19 State of Emergency until June 23

VICTORIA, B.C. - The Provincial Government has made the decision to extend British Columbia's COVID-19 State of Emergency until...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

By Staff The Associated Press

Posted June 10, 2020 9:22 pm

The Coachella and Stagecoach music festivals have been canceled this year due to coronavirus concerns.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Dr. Cameron Kaiser, Riverside County’s public health officer, signed an order Wednesday canceling the popular festivals outside Palm Springs. Health officials are concerned about a possible surge in coronavirus cases in the fall.

Coachella, a massive music and arts festival, and Stagecoach, a country music event, are typically held in April but were previously postponed until October.

Now, “given the projected circumstances and potential, I would not be comfortable moving forward,” Kaiser said.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Travis Scott, Calvin Harris and Frank Ocean were set to headline Coachella. The Stagecoach lineup included Lil Nas X, Carrie Underwood and Billy Ray Cyrus. Both festivals are held in Indio.


View link »

Story continues below advertisement

Advertisement

© 2020 The Canadian Press

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Previous articleOttawa to deploy Canadian Armed Forces to Quebec care homes until September

More Articles Like This

Ottawa to deploy Canadian Armed Forces to Quebec care homes until September

Health Global News - 0
Posted June 10, 2020 9:16 pm 2:16Military report on Quebec long term care homes released WATCH: Military report on Quebec long term care homes released The Canadian...
Read more

Canada reports 63 more coronavirus deaths as cases top 97,000

Health Global News - 0
Canada reported 469 more cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, including 63 more deaths. The new numbers, which were tallied from announcements from both...
Read more

Social justice advocate says police not sufficiently equipped for mental distress calls

Health Global News - 0
Two tragedies in recent weeks, both ending in the death of young Canadian women, have a mental health advocate calling for fewer police interactions in...
Read more

School District 60 sees modest returns to in-class learning following COVID-19 suspension

Health Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - It has now been over a week since B.C. students have returned to part-time in-class learning, following a two-month...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv