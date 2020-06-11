coachella,-stagecoach-festivals-cancelled-for-2020-over-fears-of-covid-19-resurgence

By Staff The Associated Press

Posted June 10, 2020 9:22 pm

The Coachella and Stagecoach music festivals have been canceled this year due to coronavirus concerns.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

Dr. Cameron Kaiser, Riverside County’s public health officer, signed an order Wednesday canceling the popular festivals outside Palm Springs. Health officials are concerned about a possible surge in coronavirus cases in the fall.

Coachella, a massive music and arts festival, and Stagecoach, a country music event, are typically held in April but were previously postponed until October.

Now, “given the projected circumstances and potential, I would not be comfortable moving forward,” Kaiser said.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Travis Scott, Calvin Harris and Frank Ocean were set to headline Coachella. The Stagecoach lineup included Lil Nas X, Carrie Underwood and Billy Ray Cyrus. Both festivals are held in Indio.



View link »



Story continues below advertisement

Advertisement

© 2020 The Canadian Press

» READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS