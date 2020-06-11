Community Awards taking place online on Monday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John Community Awards will be taking place a little differently this year due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

This upcoming Monday, June 15, from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., the awards will be streamed live from the City of Fort St. John Facebook page, the City of Fort St. John Youtube and energeticcity.ca.

There are seven awards that will be given out on Monday evening, Cultural Award, Recreation Award, Humanitarian Award, Youth Award, Business Award, Lifetime Achievement Award and, the Mayor’s Citizen of Year.

The Cultural Award recognizes an individual or group for their volunteer efforts in historical, visual, performing, or literary arts. The nominees for the Cultural Award are:

Sabrina Brooks Stevi MacGillivray Ovian Castrillo Hill Jessica Harrison



The Recreation Award recognizes an individual or group for their volunteer efforts in the promotion, organization, support, or motivation of sports, recreation, and leisure pursuits, including healthy and active living. The nominees for the Recreation Award are:

Michael Bacso Madison Hiebert Big Bam Ski Hill & Recreation Phil Hiscock Eliza Stanford



The Humanitarian Award recognizes a volunteer or group of volunteers whose actions, commitment, volunteer leadership, service, and community spirit has made a difference in the lives of those in the community. The nominees for the Humanitarian Award are:

Jeanette Johnston Vanessa Siemens-Ford Faye Anstey & Dunvessa Joshua Cullen Judy Desjarlais Sand and Stone Jewelry FSJ Rotary Club SUnrise FSJ Rotary Club Rory Henderson Henry Ma



The Youth Award recognizes an individual or youth group who has made a positive contribution to the community on a volunteer basis like developing a project, serving on a committee, or other volunteer work with organizations and groups. The nominee for the Youth Award is Pauleanne Codilla.

The Business Award recognizes the prominent contributions of an individual, business or non-profit organization that aim for social innovation, mentorship, or investing in the community of Fort St. John. The nominees for the Business Award are:

The Sacred Garden Healing and Wellness Centre Baking Me Crazy Dr. Harrio & Staff at North Peace Optometry Clinic Bold Promotions Inc. Best Performance Sport Straining SJA Promo



The Lifetime Achievement Award recognizes a community member who is dedicated to the community and whose contributions have improved the quality of life for citizens or brought positive recognition to Fort St. John. The Lifetime Achievement nominees are:

Julia Kowalsky Bonnie Anderson Bob Trobak Ric Hamre Roxanne Chmelyk Mary Edith Campbell



The Mayor’s Citizen of the Year Award recognizes an individual that has achieved positive notoriety outside of the community for their actions, someone who is a known leader or role model by peers or someone who has won international, national, or provincial titles or awards for their efforts.

The Mayor’s Citizen of the Year Award will be awarded and evaluated at the Mayor’s discretion.

The Community Awards are sponsored by, Urban Systems, Northern Lights College, Peace River Hydro Partners, Bell Media, Moose FM/Energeticcity.ca, North Peace Savings & Credit Union and, Northern Geo Testing & Engineering Ltd.