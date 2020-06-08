NewsRegional

Concerned Citizens for Caribou Recovery start petition to halt moose cull

Avatar
By Scott Brooks
Critics say moose cows and calves should be protected, not hunted. Minister says two areas with increases have "abundant" moose and wildlife management is needed to reduce predators and protect caribou population. Two moose near Mackenzie. Photograph by Fraser MacDonald

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

Concerned Citizens for Caribou Recovery start petition to halt moose cull

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - Concerned Citizens for Caribou Recovery have started a petition calling on the Government to halt...
Read more
NewsGlobal News - 0

Top doctor expresses concern over Canadians’ mental health amid coronavirus

Canada’s top health officer on Sunday expressed concern over higher consumption of alcohol and junk food during the coronavirus...
Read more
NewsLaura Briggs - 0

Boundary Water Station closed to public for construction

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Boundary Water Station will be closed to the public starting tomorrow, June 9th,...
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – Concerned Citizens for Caribou Recovery have started a petition calling on the Government to halt the moose cull, following the Province’s plans on increasing hunt tags for cows and calves as a way to protect the caribou population.

According to Kathleen Connolly, of Concerned Citizens for Caribou Recovery and Executive Director of the Dawson Creek Chamber of Commerce, the Government’s approach by removing moose is not the right way and should be focusing more on the aggressive program of predator control.

Connolly says she does not understand the Province’s decision to cull moose when there are proven studies showing the wolf cull is effective.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

“There is evidence to show that the wolf cull is working. I think that, in the Northeast region and across the province, there was just under 500 wolf kills in the last wolf cull and we are hearing now that the populations are definitely growing in caribou.”

By having a petition signed, Connolly hopes the Government will immediately rescind all hunting tags on moose and look at increasing the wolf cull program.

The petition can be signed by visiting change.org.

Previous articleNew Brunswick announces 9 new cases in Campbellton area as outbreak grows
Next articleHealth experts pen letter in support of anti-Black racism protests during pandemic

More Articles Like This

Top doctor expresses concern over Canadians’ mental health amid coronavirus

News Global News - 0
Canada’s top health officer on Sunday expressed concern over higher consumption of alcohol and junk food during the coronavirus epidemic, suggesting this could be...
Read more

Boundary Water Station closed to public for construction

News Laura Briggs - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Boundary Water Station will be closed to the public starting tomorrow, June 9th, until Thursday, June 11th. According to...
Read more

Chetwynd RCMP seizes drugs and cash after receiving a report about a stolen car

News Laura Briggs - 0
CHETWYND, B.C. - Chetwynd RCMP have arrested three adults following a report of a stolen vehicle and a drug seizure. On Thursday, June 4th, Chetwynd...
Read more

Top doctor expresses concern over Canadians’ mental health amid coronavirus

News Global News - 0
Canada’s top health officer on Sunday expressed concern over higher consumption of alcohol and junk food during the coronavirus epidemic, suggesting this could be...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv