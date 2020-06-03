NewsRegional

Conservatives say Liberal Government shut out Wet’suwet’en chiefs from Indigenous Affairs parliamentary committee

Avatar
By Scott Brooks
Photo by Saffron Blaze, Wikipedia Creative Commons

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

Conservatives say Liberal Government shut out Wet’suwet’en chiefs from Indigenous Affairs parliamentary committee

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Federal Conservatives say the Liberal Government has shut out elected Wet’suwet’en chiefs from...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

WorkSafeBC investigating work-related death in Dawson Creek

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - WorkSafeBC says it is investigating a work-related death in Dawson Creek. According to Ivy Yuen, of...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Horgan encourages British Columbians to plan “stay-cations” as economy rebuilds from COVID-19 Pandemic

VICTORIA, B.C. – Premier John Horgan held a press conference, Wednesday, regarding the ongoing COVID-19 situation in British Columbia. Horgan...
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Federal Conservatives say the Liberal Government has shut out elected Wet’suwet’en chiefs from the Indigenous Affairs parliamentary committee.

According to the Conservatives, on May 29, at the Standing Committee on Indigenous and Northern Affairs, the Liberals with the support of the NDP, shut down Conservative efforts to give a voice to the democratically elected Wet’suwet’en chiefs and the people they represent.

Jamie Schmale, Shadow Minister for Crown-Indigenous Relations and MP, introduced a motion to invite the elected chiefs to committee to hear their concerns about the Federal Government’s failure to consult Indigenous peoples during the COVID-19 pandemic.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Local MP, and Shadow Minister for Northern Affairs and Northern Economic Development Agency, Bob Zimmer says he has heard from many chiefs and members of the Wet’suwet’en how can not believe they are being ignored by the Trudeau Liberals.

Zimmer says they deserve to be heard by the Federal Government.

“I have been hearing from the chiefs and members of the Wet’suwet’en, they are beside themselves and can’t believe they are being ignored by the Trudeau Liberals. They have so many questions and deserved to be heard by the federal government.”

Previous articleMilitary returning to work amid readiness concerns as coronavirus stretches on
Next articleFace masks now required on planes, trains, ships and transit due to COVID-19: Garneau

More Articles Like This

WorkSafeBC investigating work-related death in Dawson Creek

News Scott Brooks - 0
DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - WorkSafeBC says it is investigating a work-related death in Dawson Creek. According to Ivy Yuen, of WorkSafeBC, WorkSafeBC was notified on...
Read more

Horgan encourages British Columbians to plan “stay-cations” as economy rebuilds from COVID-19 Pandemic

Health Scott Brooks - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. – Premier John Horgan held a press conference, Wednesday, regarding the ongoing COVID-19 situation in British Columbia. Horgan says he has heard a...
Read more

Local business lights up in support of Pride Week

News Laura Briggs - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Many events have been cancelled or postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. One of those events in Fort St. John...
Read more

Peace Protest scheduled for this Friday in Fort St John

News Laura Briggs - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - A Protest for Peace will be taking place this Friday, June 5, at noon. According to organizers, the Protest for...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv