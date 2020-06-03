Conservatives say Liberal Government shut out Wet’suwet’en chiefs from Indigenous Affairs parliamentary committee

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Federal Conservatives say the Liberal Government has shut out elected Wet’suwet’en chiefs from the Indigenous Affairs parliamentary committee.

According to the Conservatives, on May 29, at the Standing Committee on Indigenous and Northern Affairs, the Liberals with the support of the NDP, shut down Conservative efforts to give a voice to the democratically elected Wet’suwet’en chiefs and the people they represent.

Jamie Schmale, Shadow Minister for Crown-Indigenous Relations and MP, introduced a motion to invite the elected chiefs to committee to hear their concerns about the Federal Government’s failure to consult Indigenous peoples during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Local MP, and Shadow Minister for Northern Affairs and Northern Economic Development Agency, Bob Zimmer says he has heard from many chiefs and members of the Wet’suwet’en how can not believe they are being ignored by the Trudeau Liberals.

Zimmer says they deserve to be heard by the Federal Government.

“I have been hearing from the chiefs and members of the Wet’suwet’en, they are beside themselves and can’t believe they are being ignored by the Trudeau Liberals. They have so many questions and deserved to be heard by the federal government.”