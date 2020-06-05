Health

Coronavirus cases in Canada continue steady decline, death toll increases by 139

Avatar
By Global News
coronavirus-cases-in-canada-continue-steady-decline,-death-toll-increases-by-139

Must Read

NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

SPCA responds to multiple cases of cats being abandoned

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The B.C. SPCA is asking residents of the North Peace to stop...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Hockey Canada provides update on return to hockey

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Hockey Canada has released an update regarding the return of hockey in Canada. On March 12,...
Read more
NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Grande Prairie RCMP looking for missing 34-year-old

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - The Grande Prairie RCMP are looking for Robyn Lynn Campbell.
Read more
Avatar
Global News

New novel coronavirus cases in Canada have been dropping for the past several days, with Ontario and Quebec continuing to account for the vast majority of new cases and deaths.

Canada saw 637 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported on Thursday, slightly lower than 705 a day earlier and 994 a week earlier, bringing the country’s caseload to more than 93,500 cases.

Story continues below advertisement

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

The national death toll rose by 139 deaths, for a total of more than 7,600.

New modelling data revealed Thursday that Canada could see up to 9,400 deaths by mid-June.

Quebec remains the hardest hit province, with 55 per cent of the country’s cases and more than 60 per cent of Canada’s fatalities. The province reported 259 new cases and 91 deaths on Thursday — a drop from last week’s numbers, which hovered in the 500 range.

More than 52,000 cases have been reported overall, with over 17,000 recoveries. Nearly 4,900 people have died.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Ontario reported 356 new cases and 45 new deaths,

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Advertisement
Previous articleSPCA responds to multiple cases of cats being abandoned

More Articles Like This

Hockey Canada provides update on return to hockey

Health Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Hockey Canada has released an update regarding the return of hockey in Canada. On March 12, the decision was made to...
Read more

Toronto hairstylist launches petition, calls for Ontario to reopen salons, barber shops

Health Global News - 0
A long-time Toronto hairstylist has launched an online petition calling on the Ontario government to reopen hair salons and barber shops, months after closing...
Read more

Province releases epidemiological modelling for COVID-19 in BC

Health Scott Brooks - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. – Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, provided an update, Thursday, on British Columbia's COVID-19 epidemiological modelling. As of Thursday, the total number...
Read more

COVID-19 modelling: B.C. health officials double down on warning of possible second wave

Health Global News - 0
Public health officials are once again warning if British Columbians stop practicing physical-distancing and return to normal social interactions, the number of COVID-19 cases...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv