Coronavirus: Feds to spend $8.9M in foreign aid for reproductive health services

By Global News
coronavirus:-feds-to-spend-$8.9m-in-foreign-aid-for-reproductive-health-services

By Staff The Canadian Press

Posted June 9, 2020 10:34 am

Canada is dedicating $8.9 million in new international aid to ensure women and girls around the world have safe access to abortion and reproductive health services during the COVID-19 pandemic.

International Development Minister Karina Gould says the coronavirus pandemic has made access to contraceptives, abortion services and reproductive health care more difficult for women in some countries.

Gould says these services remain vital to women’s health and safety and that safe access must be maintained.

Gould says the federal government acknowledges the disproportionate impacts the pandemic is having on women and girls in Canada and abroad, which is why Canada wants to ensure it stays focused on its commitments to gender equality.

1:28Coronavirus outbreak: WHO releases policy brief on COVID-19 and gender

Coronavirus outbreak: WHO releases policy brief on COVID-19 and gender

Of the $8.9 million announced today,

