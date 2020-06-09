coronavirus:-nova-scotia-reports-1-new-death,-1-new-case-on-tuesday

There have now been 62 deaths connected to the novel coronavirus in Nova Scotia after a woman in her 70s recently died from the disease.

In a news release Tuesday, the provincial government said the woman from the central part of the province had underlying medical conditions and was not a resident of a long-term care home.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: No new cases reported in Nova Scotia as province changes data reporting system

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

The province added that one new case was identified on Monday out the QEII Health Sciences Centre’s 578 tests.

The new case brings the provincial total to 1,060.

7:14Dr. Robert Strang provides COVID-19 update

Dr. Robert Strang provides COVID-19 update

The province announced Monday it is changing the way it reports COVID-19 cases to ensure the data is coming from a single source.

Story continues below advertisement

All of the data will soon be reported Panorama, the province’s public health reporting system. Updated data on recoveries, patients in hospital and negative test totals will not be available until later this week.

Advertisement

» READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS