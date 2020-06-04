Health

Coronavirus: Ontario appoints former federal health minister Jane Philpott as adviser

By Global News
Canadian Press

Global News

By Staff The Canadian Press

Posted June 4, 2020 10:59 am

2:11Ontario Health apologizes for coronavirus testing mishap

WATCH ABOVE: Ontario Health has apologized for a breakdown in communication after two hospitals failed to report positive coronavirus cases, which went without contact tracing. Morganne Campbell reports.

TORONTO – The Ontario government made former federal health minister Jane Philpott an adviser.

Philpott, a physician, will help with the design and implementation on a new health-data platform.

The government says the platform will assist researchers and health-system workers as they access anonymized data.

The information will be used to help research and respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Philpott served as minister in the federal government until she was ejected from the Liberal caucus in 2019.

She was defeated in the last federal election and took a new role at Queen’s University earlier this year.

Thank you @janephilpott for bringing your experience to the role of special advisor to support the implementation of the Ontario Health Data Platform,

