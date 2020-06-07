coronavirus:-ontario-long-term-care-head-warns-of-‘real-urgency’-ahead-of-2nd-wave

The head of the association representing Ontario’s long-term care homes is warning there is “real urgency” for the homes to address the issues exacerbated by the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic before a potential second wave hits.

In an interview with The West Block‘s Mercedes Stephenson, Donna Duncan said the way that the pandemic tore through some long-term care homes made things the industry already knew were a problem much worse, and put a spotlight on what needs to be done to prevent a repeat.

“Our issue is, what are the root causes that we actually have to be focused on right now? That is PPE, testing, looking at alternate accommodation,” said Duncan, CEO of the Ontario Long-Term Care Association.

“We need to get out ahead of that and make sure our homes are well supplied across the country.”

There have so far been 94,310 coronavirus cases in Canada and 7,702 deaths.

Long-term care and seniors homes are linked to more than 80 per cent of the coronavirus deaths in Canada and Chief Public Health Officer Dr.

