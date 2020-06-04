Health

Coronavirus: Ontario takes over management of long-term care home in Vaughan

By Global News
Global News

By Staff The Canadian Press

Posted June 4, 2020 1:41 pm

2:22Families react to allegations at 5 Ontario care homes

WATCH ABOVE: One day after the military made disturbing allegations about five Ontario long-term care homes, heartbreaking stories are emerging from people with loved ones inside these facilities. Jeff Semple spoke with one woman, and heard the devastating way she learned about her mother’s death.

TORONTO – Ontario is taking over management of another long-term care home because it has struggled to contain a COVID-19 outbreak.

The province has appointed a hospital to manage Woodbridge Vista Care Community in Vaughan, Ont.

William Osler Health System in Brampton will serve as the interim manager of the long-term care home.

Ministry data shows that 17 residents at the home have died of the virus.

Sixty-five residents and 20 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.

Ontario is reporting 356 new cases of COVID-19 today,

