coronavirus-patients-with-diabetes-more-likely-to-die-from-the-virus:-study

Three out of 10 diabetic patients treated for the novel coronavirus either required ventilation or died within a week of hospitalization, a new French study found.

Researchers looked at more than 1,300 patients with COVID-19 in French hospitals who also had diabetes — 89 per cent of whom had Type 2 — and found that 10 per cent died by day seven of their hospitalization, and one in five needed a ventilator to breathe.

Eighteen per cent were discharged from hospital by day seven.

The average age of those in the study was 70 years old and the majority of the patients were men.

While diabetes is believed to be a risk factor for more serious COVID-19 outcomes, the findings, published in medical journal Diabetologia, found that those with diabetic complications were more likely to die from the disease than those without additional health issues.

Age was also a factor, as researchers found that patients over 75 were more likely to die than those under 55, and conditions like obstructive sleep apnoea and higher BMI were associated with increased risk of death as well.

