coronavirus:-premier-doug-ford,-health-minister-to-be-tested-for-covid-19

The Ontario government says Premier Doug Ford and Health Minister Christine Elliott will all be tested for coronavirus on Wednesday after education minister Stephen Lecce was tested Tuesday.

The announcement on Wednesday said that Lecce was tested for COVID-19 after he learned he came into contact with someone who had tested positive for the virus.

“Yesterday I was notified I have come into contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19,” Lecce said in a statement. “I have been tested and I’ve been in isolation since, working from home.”

Lecce said that he was informed “minutes ago” that his test results came back negative.

All three were together to make the announcement about child-care centres reopening in the city Tuesday.

The government said that “out of an abundance of caution,” Elliott and Ford will not be present at the daily coronavirus press conference at Queen’s Park.

Both will be tested and are monitoring themselves for any symptoms.

The news comes after Ford’s nephew,

