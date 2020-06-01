coronavirus:-provinces-continue-to-loosen-covid-19-restrictions

As COVID-19 cases continue to decline in much of the country, some provinces are moving today to loosen more of the restrictions they implemented to slow the spread of the pandemic.

British Columbia is giving parents the option of sending their children back to school on a part-time basis.

For kindergarten to Grade 5, most students will go to school half time, while grades 6 to 12 will attend classes about one day a week. The government has said its goal is for the return of full-time classes in September.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

Manitoba is easing a raft of restrictions, including its ban on people visiting loved ones in personal care homes, though safeguards such as screening visitors and maintaining physical distancing will apply.

Story continues below advertisement

Community centres, seniors clubs, fitness clubs, dine-in restaurants, bars, bowling alleys, pools, amateur sports and recreation programs can also reopen with limits on customer capacity and rules for physical distancing.

Film productions are being allowed to resume and a ban on non-essential travel to the province’s north is being eased.

2:14The coronavirus pandemic is changing the face of palliative care in Quebec

The coronavirus pandemic is changing the face of palliative care in Quebec

In Ontario Drive-in movie theatres and batting cages were allowed to reopen Sunday,

Advertisement

» READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS