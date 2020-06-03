coronavirus:-quebec-has-received-55,000-applications-for-long-term-care-jobs,-legault-says

After calls for help in long-term care homes amid the novel coronavirus crisis, Quebec’s premier says 55,000 people have signed up to study and become orderlies.

François Legault made the announcement on Twitter on Wednesday morning, thanking those who enrolled in the three-month program slated to start in mid-June.

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart to the 55,000 people who heard our call and who applied to become CHSLD workers,” he wrote.

The province has launched a sweeping recruitment campaign to woo at least 10,000 Quebecers into working in the province’s beleaguered long-term care system.

Students are offered $760 per week for the duration of their training. Once they have completed their training, they will work in a nursing home at a starting annual salary of $49,000.

Legault, who has pleaded for health-care professionals and volunteers to help in long-term care homes hit hard by the virus,

