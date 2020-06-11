Health

Coronavirus: Transat AT plans to resume flights and tour operations on July 23

By Global News
Transat AT Inc. plans to resume flights and tour operations starting on July 23 after grounding its aircraft earlier this year due to the pandemic and resulting border closures.

The Montreal-based tour company that owns Air Transat said Thursday it will begin a gradual resumption of operations with plans for 23 international routes over the summer as well as some domestic operations.

“With our Traveller Care program, we are implementing all the necessary protocols to safeguard our clients’ health,” Transat chief executive Jean-Marc Eustache said in statement.

“This is a first step towards getting healthy operations back on track, from both a business and financial perspective.”

Transat, which is in the process of being acquired by Air Canada, has suspended all of its flights since April 1.

The announcement of the plan to resume flying came as Transat reported a loss of $179.5 million or $4.76 per diluted share in the quarter ended April 30 compared with a loss of $939,000 or two cents per diluted share a year ago.

