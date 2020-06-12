Health

COVID-19 cases in long-term care inspire redesign, reform of institutional-style homes

By Global News
Global News

Some private operators of personal care homes want the province of Alberta to consider making them part of the public system that takes care of our aging population.

Karen Cazemier, who runs Community Care Cottages in Alberta, is convinced smaller home settings are better for seniors’ overall health and mind.

“We grow up in homes and we live in family settings so it works because this is natural to what we are used to living in,” Cazemier said.

Community Care Cottage.The type of home is referred to as a personal care home. With spaces for between 10 and 12 residents, the seniors live together with around-the-clock care. But because it’s a private facility, residents’ payments aren’t subsidized by the province.

“Why are families forced into paying out of pocket for a scenario that’s a better option for them?” Cazemier said.

None of Community Care Cottages’ homes had a single case of COVID-19, and operators say they rarely even have flu outbreaks.

Blaine Ringham’s stepfather,

