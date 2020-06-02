covid-19-outbreak-at-norfolk-country-farm-grows,-164-people-test-positive

A southwestern Ontario health unit says that a COVID-19 outbreak at a farm in Norfolk County has grown.

The Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit says in an update on Tuesday that 164 people have now tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The health unit said Sunday that 85 workers had tested positive for the virus, while late Sunday the municipality’s mayor said the number was 120.

The health unit says seven people have been admitted to hospital.

In all, 210 people from the farm have been tested for the virus, with 46 testing negative.

The health unit says it is working with the farm’s management to contain the outbreak in the residences of migrant workers.

Approximately 20,000 migrant workers come to Ontario each year to work on farms and in greenhouses. Outbreaks that have affected dozens of migrant workers have been reported in Chatham-Kent, Windsor-Essex, Niagara Region and Elgin County.

A chart from Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit showing the number of new cases per day (blue) and the number of cumulative cases (green) from March 13 to June 2,