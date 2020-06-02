covid-19-patients-face-increased-risk-of-post-op-death,-pulmonary-complications:-study

A collaborative study out of Western University in London, Ont., and the University of Birmingham in the United Kingdom has found that COVID-19 patients who undergo surgery are significantly more likely to die or suffer lung complications when compared to similar patients who do not have COVID-19.

The CovidSurg Collaborative examined data from 1,128 patients from 235 hospitals in 24 countries around the world in Europe, Africa, Asia, and North America which found almost one in four COVID-19 patients who underwent surgery died within a month.

The overall 30-day mortality rate was 23.8 per cent and was “disproportionately higher than expected across all subgroups” including an 18.9 per cent elective surgery mortality rate, 25.6 per cent rate for emergency surgery, 16.3 per cent for minor surgery like hernia repair, and 26.9 per cent for major surgery such as hip surgery or colon cancer surgery.

“We would normally expect mortality for patients having minor or elective surgery to be under one per cent, but our study suggests that in SARS-CoV-2 patients these mortality rates are much higher in both minor surgery and elective surgery,” said co-author Aneel Bhangu,

