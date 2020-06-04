Health

COVID-19 study linking hydroxychloroquine, death risk retracted from medical journal

By Global News
Avatar
Global News

By Staff Reuters

Posted June 4, 2020 3:50 pm

Three of the authors of an influential article that found hydroxychloroquine increased the risk of death in COVID-19 patients retracted the study on Thursday, citing concerns about the quality of the data behind it.

The anti-malarial drug has been controversial in part due to support from U.S. President Donald Trump, as well as implications of the study published in British medical journal the Lancet last month.

The study’s authors said Surgisphere, the company that provided the data, would not transfer the full dataset for an independent review and that they “can no longer vouch for the veracity of the primary data sources.”

Surgisphere was not immediately available for comment.

