CRA reviewing 1,300 tips about possible CERB scammers

By Global News
Read more
Read more
Read more
Global News

The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) has received more than 1,000 tips from Canadians about potential misuses of the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) and other benefits related to the coronavirus pandemic.

A spokesperson for National Revenue Minister Diane Lebouthillier said on Wednesday evening that as of June 10, the CRA is reviewing a total of 1,300 tips received about possible abuse of the benefits through its Leads Program, also sometimes referred to as the tax agency’s snitch line.

That’s up from 600 tips received as of June 1.

READ MORE: Liberals fail to win support for latest CERB bill on fraud fines, jail time

The coronavirus pandemic devastated global economies and forced countries into national lockdowns earlier this year in a bid to contain the spread of COVID-19, the deadly disease caused by the virus.

In Canada, the lockdown measures have sent the national unemployment rate soaring to a record 13.7 per cent, up from the last record high of 13.1 per cent in December 1982.

Three million jobs were lost over March and April,

Read more

Read more

Read more

Read more
