Cyclists’ struck by a vehicle in Dawson Creek Monday evening

By Laura Briggs
DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – Dawson Creek RCMP responded to a report of two cyclists who were struck by a vehicle on Monday, June 29, around 6:35 pm.

The cyclists were struck at the intersection of 105th Avenue and 8th Street.

Both cyclists sustained injuries and were taken to hospital in stable condition. One cyclist was dragged by the vehicle for a short distance.

The suspect driving the vehicle failed to remain at the scene but witnesses were able to help police identify the vehicle and the driver that was involved.

Police have had multiple witnesses come forward but would still like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or have any information about it, or have any dash-cam videos of the incident, to contact Dawson Creek RCMP at 250-784-3700 and ask for lead investigator Cst Price.

