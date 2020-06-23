Dawson Creek and Fort St. John Movie Theatres to open July 3

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Landmark Cinemas says the movie theatres in Fort St. John and Dawson Creek will open on July 3.

Landmark will open theatres in B.C. and Alberta by early July while keeping theatres in Ontario, Manitoba, and Saskatchewan closed until provincial authorities permit them to open.

Seating in the theatres will be reduced by 50 percent, and reserved seating will ensure physical distancing. Landmark is also asking guests to arrive 20 minutes before their movie’s showtime. The theatre says they will also be implemented enhanced health and safety measures throughout the building.

Landmark will also be creating a new staff position responsible for ensuring all health and safety protocols are being followed by theatre staff.

When theatres open, Landmark will be offering a selection of classic movies for $5 or $2.99 on Tuesdays. Guests will be encouraged to buy tickets online. Tickets for Fort St. John shows will go on sale on June 30.