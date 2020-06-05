Dawson Creek Fire Fighters respond to structure fire early Friday morning

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The Dawson Creek Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire.

According to Dawson Creek Fire Chief, Bob Fulton, this morning, Friday, June 5, at 6:00 a.m., firefighters attended the scene of a structure fire that was located east of 8th Street.

Fulton says the first responding units arrived to find one suite in a four-plex with heavy flames and smoke coming from the second-floor bedroom.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

Aggressive action by the firefighters contained the damage to the originating unit with no damage to the other three units.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.