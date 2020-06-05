NewsRegional

Dawson Creek Fire Fighters respond to structure fire early Friday morning

Avatar
By Scott Brooks

Must Read

HealthScott Brooks - 0

One new COVID-19 case confirmed in BC, no current active cases in Northern Health Region

VICTORIA, B.C. – One new case of COVID-19 was confirmed across the province, bringing British Columbia’s total to 2,632,...
Read more
NewsLaura Briggs - 0

World Fair to take place virtually this Saturday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C.- The World Fair will be happening virtually this Saturday, June 6, due to the COVID-19...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Dawson Creek Fire Fighters respond to structure fire early Friday morning

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - The Dawson Creek Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire. According to Dawson...
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The Dawson Creek Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire.

According to Dawson Creek Fire Chief, Bob Fulton, this morning, Friday, June 5, at 6:00 a.m., firefighters attended the scene of a structure fire that was located east of 8th Street.

Fulton says the first responding units arrived to find one suite in a four-plex with heavy flames and smoke coming from the second-floor bedroom.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Aggressive action by the firefighters contained the damage to the originating unit with no damage to the other three units.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Previous articleCrown, company drop charges against LNG pipeline opponents in B.C.
Next articleWorld Fair to take place virtually this Saturday

More Articles Like This

One new COVID-19 case confirmed in BC, no current active cases in Northern Health Region

Health Scott Brooks - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. – One new case of COVID-19 was confirmed across the province, bringing British Columbia’s total to 2,632, as released by Health Officials...
Read more

World Fair to take place virtually this Saturday

News Laura Briggs - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C.- The World Fair will be happening virtually this Saturday, June 6, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Ted Sloan will be the...
Read more

Crown, company drop charges against LNG pipeline opponents in B.C.

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
VICTORIA — Criminal and civil contempt of court charges have been dropped against those who were arrested in February for violating an injunction while fighting the construction of...
Read more

No active cases of COVID-19 in the County of Grande Prairie, City has 11 active cases

Health Scott Brooks - 0
GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - The Alberta Health Services is reporting no active cases of COVID-19 in the County of Grande Prairie, as of Friday...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv