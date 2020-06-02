NewsRegional

Dawson Creek RCMP arrest impaired driving suspect involved in collision

Avatar
By Scott Brooks

Scott Brooks

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – Dawson Creek RCMP have arrested a man for impaired driving following a collision.

On Sunday, May 31, at 9:20 p.m., Dawson Creek RCMP received a report of a possible impaired driver southbound on 8th Street.

Police say, when they tried to stop the pickup, the driver continued driving, at a low speed, failing to stop for police.

The vehicle drove off the road through private property, crashed through a chain-link fence and knocked over a road sign before coming to a rest in a grassy area.

The male driver was arrested for impaired driving and his vehicle was impounded.

The man was released from police custody on an Appearance Notice for a future court date.

He was also issued a driving prohibition. No serious injuries were sustained.

