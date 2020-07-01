Dawson Creek RCMP deal with many reports of graffiti

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – Dawson Creek RCMP say they have been dealing with many reports of graffiti within the City of Dawson Creek.

According to Staff Sargeant Damon Werrell, graffiti can degrade a neighbourhood and can have effects on residents and business owners.

“Graffiti affects us all, it can degrade a neighbourhood and can have both negative economic and psychological effects on residents and business owners.”

Damon says graffiti can result in damage to property and is considered a serious matter by the Dawson Creek RCMP.

Here are some tips as to what to do about graffiti to your home or business:

The key to controlling graffiti is rapid and consistent removal. The removal takes away notoriety gained by the graffiti vandal and sends a message that their activities will not be tolerated. In some cases, graffiti may need to be removed from the same spot a number of times in order to discourage the vandal. Studies have shown that graffiti tags left up almost always attract more graffiti and other crime to the area.

Consider using graffiti resilient paints and products the next time you update the exterior of your home or business.

Install video surveillance or motion sensor lights in vulnerable areas.

Report graffiti to the police or make a report using Online Crime Reporting Tool

The Dawson Creek RCMP want to remind those responsible that graffiti and other vandalism is a criminal offence and encourages the public to call and report suspicious activity.