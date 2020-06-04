NewsRegional

Dawson Creek RCMP looking to identify suspect in vandalism of crosswalk

By Scott Brooks
A photo and video of the truck and doing a burnout on the flag was shared on social media Tuesday night - Facebook

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – Dawson Creek RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect involved in the vandalism of a crosswalk.

According to RCMP, on Tuesday, June 2,  at 5:30 p.m., a bronze coloured, Chevrolet four-door pickup truck with a small white coloured decal on the passenger side of the rear window, was observed causing damage to the Pride painted crosswalk at 15th Street and 108th Avenue in Dawson Creek.

RCMP Staff Sargeant Damon P Werrell says the Dawson Creek RCMP support Pride Month and the LGBTQ community and that they stand up for all community members regardless of their gender, colour, ethnicity, or sexual orientation.

A criminal investigation is underway.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are being asked to call Dawson Creek RCMP at 250-784-3700 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

