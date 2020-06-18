Dawson Creek RCMP seize drugs and cash following multiple search warrants

DAWSON CREEK, B.C.- Dawson Creek RCMP have charged two individuals concerning multiple search warrants completed on Saturday, May 23rd, and Saturday, May 30th.

The search warrants were at properties located on the 1300-block of the 107th Avenue in Dawson Creek. The warrants were related to active criminal investigations into suspected drug trafficking in the area.

During the searches, RCMP seized quantities of substances suspected to be fentanyl, methamphetamine, and cocaine, along with Canadian currency. Stolen property was also discovered along with airsoft pistols, brass knuckles, boxes of ammunition, and a sawed-off semi-automatic shotgun.

The RCMP referred to the Public Prosecution Service of Canada for charge assessments, and charges were approved against two individuals.

Philip Andrew Strickland faces 12 charges, including possession for the purpose of trafficking in fentanyl, methamphetamine, and cocaine, along with charges of unlawful possession of a prohibited firearm and ammunition.

Deserea Elizabeth Williams was also charged with multiple counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.