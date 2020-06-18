News

Dawson Creek RCMP seize drugs and cash following multiple search warrants

Avatar
By Laura Briggs
14-rcmp-personnel-diagnosed-with-coronavirus,-4-recovered

Must Read

Local Journalism InitiativeTom Summer Local Journalism Initiative, Alaska Highway News - 0

Taylor releases municipal service review

District of Taylor councillors received the final report of the municipality's core services review this week.
Read more
NewsLaura Briggs - 0

Seismic data available for a section of Northeast BC

VANCOUVER, B.C.- New data from sensors monitoring the frequency of earthquakes in British Columbia's Northeast Region is...
Read more
NewsLaura Briggs - 0

Dawson Creek RCMP seize drugs and cash following multiple search warrants

DAWSON CREEK, B.C.- Dawson Creek RCMP have charged two individuals concerning multiple search warrants completed on Saturday, May 23rd,...
Read more
Avatar
Laura Briggshttp://www.moosefm.ca

DAWSON CREEK, B.C.- Dawson Creek RCMP have charged two individuals concerning multiple search warrants completed on Saturday, May 23rd, and Saturday, May 30th.

The search warrants were at properties located on the 1300-block of the 107th Avenue in Dawson Creek. The warrants were related to active criminal investigations into suspected drug trafficking in the area.

During the searches, RCMP seized quantities of substances suspected to be fentanyl, methamphetamine, and cocaine, along with Canadian currency. Stolen property was also discovered along with airsoft pistols, brass knuckles, boxes of ammunition, and a sawed-off semi-automatic shotgun.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Photo Supplied Dawson Creek RCMP

The RCMP referred to the Public Prosecution Service of Canada for charge assessments, and charges were approved against two individuals.

Philip Andrew Strickland faces 12 charges, including possession for the purpose of trafficking in fentanyl, methamphetamine, and cocaine, along with charges of unlawful possession of a prohibited firearm and ammunition.

Deserea Elizabeth Williams was also charged with multiple counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Previous articleOvintiv lays off staff as fears rise for delayed oil industry recovery
Next articleSeismic data available for a section of Northeast BC

More Articles Like This

Taylor releases municipal service review

Local Journalism Initiative Tom Summer Local Journalism Initiative, Alaska Highway News - 0
District of Taylor councillors received the final report of the municipality's core services review this week. The report, delivered...
Read more

Seismic data available for a section of Northeast BC

News Laura Briggs - 0
VANCOUVER, B.C.- New data from sensors monitoring the frequency of earthquakes in British Columbia's Northeast Region is now available through a major...
Read more

Ovintiv lays off staff as fears rise for delayed oil industry recovery

News Canadian Press - 0
CALGARY — Fears of persistently lower demand for oil are hitting home for industry workers as the world economy slowly strengthens following the deepest disruptions of the COVID-19...
Read more

Camping to resume gradually at national parks and national historic sites across Canada

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Government of Canada says camping will resume gradually at a number of national parks and national historic sites...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv