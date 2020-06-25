NewsRegional

Dawson Creek Visitor Information Centre to open July 1

By Scott Brooks

Scott Brooks

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – Tourism Dawson Creek has announced that the Visitor Information Centre will be opening for the season on Wednesday, July 1.

Located in the NAR Railway Station Museum, the Visitor Information Centre experienced a delayed opening due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and have used this additional time to implement strategies so that all policies can be followed to allow for the safe operation of the facility for both staff and visitors.

These policies include enhanced cleaning procedures, physical distancing precautions and a
building occupancy limit.

Visitors who stop by the Centre Tuesday through Saturday, from 9:30 a.m. until 4:00 p.m., will have the opportunity to ask questions of staff and will be able to pick up important campground and travel information.

More information can be found by visiting tourismdawsoncreek.com.

