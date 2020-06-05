News

Deadline to submit elector response on Alternative Approval Process for new RCMP Detachment this Monday

By Scott Brooks
An artist rendering of the new Fort St. John RCMP detachment.

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - City of Fort St. John Council will be looking to adopt a bylaw at...
Heavy rain expected this weekend in Northeast B.C.

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Environment Canada says the B.C. Peace and Fort Nelson regions could see...
Unemployment rate jumps to 11.1 percent in May

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The unemployment rate in Northeast B.C jumped to 11.1 percent in May.
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – City of Fort St. John Council will be looking to adopt a bylaw at the next Council meeting, on Monday, June 8, on the Alternative Approval Process for the new RCMP Detachment.

According to City Staff, this process will allow the City to borrow up to $22,759,713 to finance the cost of construction on the new RCMP Detachment that will be repaid over a period not to exceed 20 years.

Staff say this borrowing will not result in a tax increase for property owners as the loan will be repaid using lease payments received from the RCMP for the provincial portion of the building.

The bylaw will be passed unless if at least 10 percent of the electors in the City oppose the implementation of the proposal.

Residents can submit their say and learn more about funding the new detachment, before 4:30 p.m. on June 8, by visiting letstalk.fortstjohn.ca.

