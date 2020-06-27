Debris boom to be installed across the Peace River this weekend

NewsRegionalSite C

By Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – This weekend, June 27 and 28, B.C. Hydro says it will be installing a debris boom across the Peace River to ensure safe construction of the Site C dam.

In addition to the debris structure already on the Moberly River, Hydro says the Peace River debris boom will capture floating logs and debris before they reach the dam site.

This ensures safety as they continue in-river construction and prepare for river diversion in the fall.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Boaters are reminded that the Peace River around the dam site is now permanently closed to vessel traffic.

A portage program has been set up for boaters to get around the closed-off section of the river.

Further details can be found on the Site C Project website.

