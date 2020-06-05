did-you-lose-a-loved-one-to-covid-19?-global-wants-to-help-remember-them

The number of Canadian cases of the novel coronavirus is approaching 100,000 nearly three months after the World Health Organization declared it a pandemic.

The number of deaths has topped 7,000 — a heartbreaking loss of life.

On their own, the statistics are revealing. They tell us that more Canadian women are getting COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, and dying as a result. They tell us that poor neighbourhoods are harder hit than their wealthier counterparts. And they tell us that a disproportionate number of Black people are dying related to COVID-19 in the United States, although finding race-based data is still a struggle in Canada.

At Global News, we’ve written story after story about the various ways COVID-19 is impacting people’s lives, from exacerbating systemic racism to destroying sex workers’ main source of income to hurting people’s finances and access to loans more generally to increasing the risk of domestic violence and leaving parents in the lurch.

