Diocese of London asks ‘for patience’ as it prepares to reopen Catholic churches in southwestern Ontario

By Global News
Global News

The Roman Catholic Diocese of London says it is finalizing a plan to reopen, but has not yet set a date to resume services.

The news comes as the province announced that places of worship will be allowed to reopen starting Friday.

As part of Monday’s update outlining a regional approach to Stage 2 of Phase 2 of reopening the province amid the coronavirus pandemic, Premier Doug Ford announced that places of worship will be allowed to reopen starting Friday. Physical distancing measures must be in place and capacity can’t surpass 30 per cent.

In a letter following the announcement, Bishop Ronald Fabbro said the diocese is “beginning the process of reopening our churches” but “we will need some time to make sure our communities can worship safely.”

Fabbro said details will be made available as soon as they are ready, but said the plan includes “adjusting church seating plans and training clergy, lay ministers, staff and volunteers in how to be safe and keep our communities safe.”

"We pray that these extraordinary measures will be temporary, but for this to be the case,

