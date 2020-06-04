District of Taylor reopening some recreational areas this week

TAYLOR, B.C.- The District of Taylor is planning to reopen some of their outdoor recreational areas and playground equipment effective immediately.

Outdoor recreation is a significant part of the community, and the Distract of Taylor is excited to reopen some areas. With that, safety is still the number one priority, and everyone should follow posted guidelines and safety precautions.

Playground equipment, including picnic tables and benches around the District, will once again be able to be enjoyed. Keep in mind that these will not be sanitized and are used at your own risk. The District of Taylor is asking that people use the following guidelines when planning to use the outdoor services:

practice physical distance (6 feet apart) wash your hands thoroughly and frequently as well as using hand sanitizer avoid any touching of your face cough or sneeze into your elbow or tissue if busy, please limit the use of outdoor equipment don’t share any of the equipment if you don’t feel well, please stay home.



- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

Peace Island Park will be reopening on Friday, June 5, campsites, playgrounds, trails, and day-use areas will be open, with some usage restrictions. It is advised that you call the park directly at 250-789-9295 or visit the Peace Island Park Facebook page for more details.

The Pavilion, Rocky Mountain Fort Museum & Store, and the island Gazebo will remain closed until further notice.

The District of Taylor Baseball Diamonds also remain closed until further notice.