District of Taylor to hold presentation on final report for Core Services Review

TAYLOR, B.C. – The District of Taylor is holding a public meeting regarding the community feedback on the Core Services Organizational Review.

Taking place on Monday, June 15, at 5:00 p.m., at the Taylor Complex, this is where community members can join Mayor and Council as they present the final report for the District’s Core Services Review.

Since the Fall of 2019, the District, through Urban Systems, gave residents the opportunity to provide input on the core services that the District provides through a survey.

During that time, the District received a ‘What We Heard Report’ highlighting some of the responses from residents, allowing the District to understand what services residents need and the level of quality they are receiving from those services.

This report will be presented as part of the Regular Council Meeting.