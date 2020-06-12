News

District of Taylor to hold presentation on final report for Core Services Review

Avatar
By Scott Brooks
District of Taylor office. Photo by Scott Brooks

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

District of Taylor to hold presentation on final report for Core Services Review

TAYLOR, B.C. - The District of Taylor is holding a public meeting regarding the community feedback on the Core...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Fort St John Home Hardware continues to provide community support during COVID-19

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Fort St. John Home Hardware has been providing support to the community during these...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

BC’s COVID-19 death count remains at 167, surgery rate returns to almost normal levels

VICTORIA, B.C. – 14 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed across the province, bringing British Columbia’s total to 2,694,...
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

TAYLOR, B.C. – The District of Taylor is holding a public meeting regarding the community feedback on the Core Services Organizational Review.

Taking place on Monday, June 15, at 5:00 p.m., at the Taylor Complex, this is where community members can join Mayor and Council as they present the final report for the District’s Core Services Review.

Since the Fall of 2019, the District, through Urban Systems, gave residents the opportunity to provide input on the core services that the District provides through a survey.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

During that time, the District received a ‘What We Heard Report’ highlighting some of the responses from residents, allowing the District to understand what services residents need and the level of quality they are receiving from those services.

This report will be presented as part of the Regular Council Meeting.

Previous articleFort St John Home Hardware continues to provide community support during COVID-19
Next articleCanada’s coronavirus cases, fatalities continue to go down as death toll approaches 8,000

More Articles Like This

Fort St John Home Hardware continues to provide community support during COVID-19

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Fort St. John Home Hardware has been providing support to the community during these trying times. Recently, Home Hardware has...
Read more

BC’s COVID-19 death count remains at 167, surgery rate returns to almost normal levels

Health Scott Brooks - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. – 14 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed across the province, bringing British Columbia’s total to 2,694, as released by Health Officials...
Read more

Alberta officially ends agency created to handle green rebates and programs

News Canadian Press - 0
EDMONTON — Alberta is closing the door on an agency that championed eco-initiatives but was ridiculed by Premier Jason Kenney as a costly conduit for "shower heads and...
Read more

Registration for FSJ Minor Hockey opens June 15

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Fort St. John Minor Hockey Association has announced that registration for the 2020-21 season will open Monday, June 15. While...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv