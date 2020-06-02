Drive-in movies pitched in Taylor

Families in Taylor may soon be able to enjoy a drive-in movie night.

Former mayoral candidate Laura Prosko pitched the idea to Taylor council Monday night, and has asked the district if the movies could be screened at the parking lot next to the Lone Wolf golf course.

“As we’ve seen in other communities, the drive-in movies have provided feelings of inclusion as many feel alone, isolated or even ostracized due to social isolation,” Prosko said in her proposal to council.

District council has suggested that the movies be held after June 19, following grad. District staff are expected to flesh out the details.

“I think it’s a really interesting proposal, I don’t have enough details in here to say yay or nay,” said Coun. Betty Ponto, noting she’s doubtful the golf course is the best location.

“I have no problem with this in principle,” said Coun. Brent Taillefer, who has no issue with the parking lot being used. “I think it’s a nice idea, as long as the parameters are followed.”

The province has restricted drive-in public events to no more than 50 vehicles, which would be followed. A sponsor has been secured to pay an audio-visual company to handle the event, and provide an FM transmitter, insurance, movie rentals, and a ticketing reservation system.

Three shows could be hosted, with a cinema committee having already approved E.T., How to Train Your Dragon, The Incredibles 2, Secret Life of Pets, and Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood for screening.

Dawson Creek and Fort St John have already hosted drive-in movie nights.

