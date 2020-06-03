NewsRegional

Driver does a burnout after pride flag painted on Dawson Creek street

A photo and video of the truck and doing a burnout on the flag was shared on social media Tuesday night

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – Minutes after the City of Dawson Creek painted a pride flag along a crosswalk, it was vandalized.

On Tuesday, the City of Dawson Creek painted a pride flag into a crosswalk near the Dawson Creek Highschool.

Within minutes, a driver decided to vandalize the crosswalk by doing a burnout and leaving tire marks.

Posts on social media show a video of the truck. The video is shared below.

The video has been shared with the Dawson Creek RCMP, and they are currently investigating the incident.

