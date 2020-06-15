Drivers being reminded to share road with Horseback Riders

VICTORIA, B.C. – As the weather begins to warm-up for the summer and with more British Columbians enjoying the outdoors, drivers in rural areas are being reminded to share the road with others, including horses and their riders.

According to the Government, last year, the Province made improvements to signage to alert drivers to use extra caution, allow extra room and be courteous when passing horses and riders in rural areas.

Horses and their riders are recognized road users in the Motor Vehicle Act. However, drivers may not be expecting these travellers or be aware that loud noises or passing vehicles can startle horses.

Drivers are being reminded to maintain a safe distance to avoid startling the horses and causing injury.

For more information on road safety and sharing the road, you can visit tranbc.ca.