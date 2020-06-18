Eight new cases of COVID-19 confirmed across BC, 2,425 have since recovered

VICTORIA, B.C. – Eight new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed across the province, bringing British Columbia’s total to 2,783, as announced on Thursday.

According to the Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, the total of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Northern Health remains at 65.

There are currently 190 active cases in B.C., and 2,425 people have since recovered.

As for cases in hospital, there are currently 10, with five of those in ICU.

The Province’s COVID-19 death count still remains at 168.

Henry says this virus often goes undetected and can quickly spread before it is recognized.

“People may not know that they are infectious to others and this can lead to multiple cases, in multiple locations, very quickly until it is recognized.”

Since the virus can go undetected, Henry continues to advise physical distancing and proper sanitization of common surfaces.