Employment at Site C sees decrease in April due to COVID-19 cut backs

By Scott Brooks
A photo of the powerhouse at the Site C dam in the Spring of 2019 - B.C. Hydro

Avatar
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – B.C. Hydro has released the latest Site C Project employment numbers for the month of April.

The number of people working on the Site C Project saw a decrease from 4,896 in March to 3,029 in April.

The total number of workers from B.C. was 2,133 which is 70 percent of the workers.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Out of those 2,133 workers, 513 or 22 percent represented the Peace River Regional District.

It is to note that the decrease in the workforce is due to the scaling-back of workers as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of Thursday, June 4, the total number of workers in camp at Site C is 887, while zero workers are in isolation.

To date, there have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 at Site C.

