Canadian PressEnergy NewsNews

Enbridge says 800 staff have taken voluntary buyouts offered to cut costs

Canadian Press
By Canadian Press
enbridge-converts-idled-mainline-export-system-pipeline-for-crude-storage

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

Province seeking input on how the economy recovers following COVID-19

VICTORIA, B.C. - Premier John Horgan and Carole James, Minister of Finance, provided an announcement, Wednesday, on how British...
Read more
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Enbridge says 800 staff have taken voluntary buyouts offered to cut costs

CALGARY — Enbridge Inc. says 800 employees have voluntarily left the company, allowing it to avoid layoffs as it...
Read more
NewsLaura Briggs - 0

Local filmmakers are only Canadians picked for Straight 8 Film Festival

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Straight 8 Film Festival is a unique, all sequence shot film festival. Meaning...
Read more
Canadian Press
Canadian Press

CALGARY — Enbridge Inc. says 800 employees have voluntarily left the company, allowing it to avoid layoffs as it cuts costs to counter impacts from COVID-19 and lower global oil prices.

The Calgary-based pipeline company announced in May it would defer $1 billion in capital spending this year and reduce costs by $300 million through measures including salary cuts and voluntary staff reductions.

Spokesman Jesse Semko confirmed that 800 staff have taken up options including early retirement, severance, educational or personal leaves of absence or part-time work.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

The reductions would amount to about seven per cent of the 11,300 employees Enbridge listed at the end of last year, with about 7,800 in Canada and 3,500 in the U.S.

The company is also reducing base pay across its non-union workforce, cutting director and CEO pay by 15 per cent and executive vice-presidents’ pay by 10 per cent.

Enbridge in May reported a $1.43-billion first-quarter net loss which included an impairment of $1.74 billion on its investment in Denver-based DCP Midstream, which cut its dividend by 50 per cent in March due to pandemic effects.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 17, 2020.

Companies in this story: (TSX:ENB)

The Canadian Press

Previous articleLocal filmmakers are only Canadians picked for Straight 8 Film Festival
Next articleProvince seeking input on how the economy recovers following COVID-19

More Articles Like This

Province seeking input on how the economy recovers following COVID-19

News Scott Brooks - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - Premier John Horgan and Carole James, Minister of Finance, provided an announcement, Wednesday, on how British Columbians can get involved in...
Read more

Local filmmakers are only Canadians picked for Straight 8 Film Festival

News Laura Briggs - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Straight 8 Film Festival is a unique, all sequence shot film festival. Meaning that all films that are...
Read more

Argo Roads South Peace provides drivers with Road Conditions Update

News Scott Brooks - 0
DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - Argo Roads South Peace has provided drivers with an update on road conditions for the South Peace following recent large...
Read more

NPSS Graduation Ceremony this Friday via online stream

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Graduation Ceremony for North Peace Secondary School will be taking place this Friday, June 19, in a different...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv