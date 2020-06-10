Engage Sport North to start Fitness Walks today at Fish Creek

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Engage Sport North will be starting up the Fort St. John Fitness Walks this evening, Wednesday, June 10.

Engage Sport North invites everyone to come out and enjoy the fresh air and enjoy a physically distant visit with friends and family.

This community event is taking place every other Wednesday, over the summer, until August 19, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

The walks will take place at the Fish Creek Community Forest at the trail behind Northern Lights College.

A marked trail will be set out with equipment-free fitness stations to complete and to have the chance to win some prizes.

More information on the Fitness Walks can be found by visiting engagesportnorth.com.