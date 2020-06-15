NewsRegional

Environment Canada Rainfall Update, Fort Nelson breaks record

By Laura Briggs

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Environment Canada has announced that more rain is expected in Fort St. John today, tonight and tomorrow.

Environment Canada states that Fort St. John received 49.6 mm of total rainfall, along with Chetwynd, while Hudson’s Hope received 87.4 mm. They also say that anywhere close to the mountains received substantial amounts of rain.

In regards to record-breaking rainfall, Fort Nelson has beat their record of 16.5 mm from June 14, 1971, with yesterdays 23.6 mm. McKenzie also beat their record of 32.8 mm on June 14, 1971, with 33.4 mm on Sunday.

Environment Canada says that the weather system is not entirely done for Fort St. John and more rain is expected. There could be another 5 to 10 mm today with 10mm tonight. Tuesday looks like the weather system will be moving to the west with some showers, but the amount should be 3 to 5 mm.

