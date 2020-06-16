Environment Canada releases rainfall totals for Northeast BC

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Environment Canada has released the rainfall totals for the Peace River, Fort Nelson, and Muncho Lake regions of the province. The areas were hit with heavy rainfall from Sunday, June 14 to 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 16.

The totals are as follows:

Fort St. John with 56.4mm Hudson’s Hope with 98.8mm Mile 73 with 39mm Pink Mountain with 45.2mm Wonowon with 37mm Chetwynd with 50.6mm Tumbler Ridge with 33.6mm Braden Road with 40.5mm Noel with 47.4mm Fort Nelson with 47.2mm Nelson Forks with 59.4mm Muskwa with 47.4mm Toad River with 29.6mm



According to Environment Canada, there is a 30 percent chance of showers late Tuesday afternoon going into Tuesday night, a high of 16 and low of 8 Tuesday evening.

Wednesday should see a mix of sun and cloud with a 70 percent chance of showers changing to 30 percent near noon, with a high at 18 and a low of 9.

Thursday and Friday look to be sunny with temperature highs in the mid-20’s.