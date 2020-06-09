Health

Feds launch online portal for buyers and sellers of PPE, COVID-19 supplies

By Global News
Global News

By Staff The Canadian Press

Posted June 9, 2020 1:28 pm

Updated June 9, 2020 1:33 pm

1:58Coronavirus outbreak: Trudeau says more PPE incoming to Canada to address still-present demand

WATCH: Trudeau says more PPE incoming to Canada to address still-present demand

The federal government is launching a web-based portal to help connect buyers and sellers of protective equipment used to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

The online tool is also meant to help Canadians figure out what kind of gear they should think about wearing, or will have to wear, as they begin to return to work.

The federal government continues to increase the stores of personal protective equipment in Canada by purchasing from domestic and international suppliers.

They’ve placed orders for hundreds of millions of items, including gowns, gloves, masks and ventilators and say nearly 60 planeloads of supplies have arrived so far.

